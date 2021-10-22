A jab in each arm: France vaccinates against flu and COVID

“The flu could be strong this year — I stress ‘could’ — because we had no flu last year and so the population's immunity is lower,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said on BFM-TV.

The flu vaccination campaign was already underway in elderly care homes, which got a green light to start giving jabs from Monday.

Those immediately eligible for flu jabs include all those aged 65 and above, pregnant women, people of all ages with chronic illnesses or obesity, health professionals, home-helpers for at-risk people and families with vulnerable new-borns under 6 months old.

France's COVID-19 booster-shot campaign launched in September, targeting many of the same people now prioritized for free flu shots. They include the over-65s, care-home residents, the chronically sick and recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Close to 50 million people in France — nearly 74% of the population — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 1.2 million others have had a first shot.

—-

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic