'A hungry monster': strong winds power wildfire in Spain

Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to clear out flammable material and open firebreaks in the forest of the hill range in Malaga province. Arson is suspected.

The fire broke out late on Wednesday, but flames were fanned on Thursday and overnight by winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (30 mph) which shifted direction.

The Andalusia region's emergency service said that 1,004 residents in Estepona, a resort town popular among expats and foreign vacationers, and three other municipalities closer to the fire were relocated to houses of relatives or makeshift accommodation in pavilions.

A 44-year-old firefighter perished Thursday while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Wildfires — some natural and others manmade — are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months.

From the beginning of 2021 to Aug. 29, some 74,200 hectares (186,000 acres) of forest and bush areas had burned in the country, according to official data from Spain's Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Caption Forest firefighters work in a wildfire in Estepona, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Nearly 800 people have been evacuated from their homes and road traffic has been disrupted as firefighting teams and planes fight a wildfire in southwestern Spain. (AP Photo/Sergio Rodrigo) Credit: Sergio Rodrigo Credit: Sergio Rodrigo

