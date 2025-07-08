A German doctor suspected of killing several patients is now under investigation

They said they were looking into “past deaths” and that a special commission had already carried out “several autopsies and exhumations” as part of the investigation.

In line with German privacy rules, the statement did not further identify the doctor from Pinneberg, which is located between Itzehoe and Hamburg, nor did it give any details on the number or identity of the possible victims.

“No details of the number of deaths investigated are currently being provided for reasons of investigative tactics,” the statement said.

The investigators said the forensic medical examination and evaluation of the findings were expected to take several weeks.

In a different case, a Berlin doctor was charged in April with the killings of 15 patients under palliative care. The doctor was part of a nursing service's end-of-life care team and investigators say they've found evidence linking him to the deaths of 15 people between September 22, 2021, and July 24 last year.