A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

Nation & World
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police said a fourth victim has died a day after a shooter opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store, wounding nine others and riddling cars with bullet holes as panicked bystanders scrambled for cover.

The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement, listing a total of 14 people as hit by gunfire: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.”

The dead were identified as Shirley Taylor, 62, Callie Weems, 23, Roy Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81 — “all civilians,” according to the statement.

The wounded range in age between 20 and 65, police said. Four were still hospitalized, including a woman who was in critical condition.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

