A fire in an apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, kills 14 people and injures 6, state media say

State media say a fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, has killed at least 14 people

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HAU DINH – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed at least 14 people and injured at least six others, state media said Friday.

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by several explosions.

The injured are stable and being treated at Hanoi Transport Hospital.

It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and state media reported 24 residents were in the building, seven in the owner's family and 17 tenants.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

The fire started from a small courtyard in front of the building that was used as a garage for the sale and repair of electric bikes, state media reported.

___

AP journalist Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
More severe weather forecast in Midwest as Iowa residents clean up...
2
McDavid gets the winner in the 2nd OT after Oilers overcome captain's...
3
Explosion and fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9...
4
More than 100 people believed killed by a landslide in Papua New...
5
Taiwan tracks dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top