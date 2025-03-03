A driver rams a car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, leaving 2 dead and 10 injured

Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. In a statement Monday night they wrote that “at this stage of the investigation, no political background is assumed.”

Cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months in Germany.

Police said earlier that “indications of a second perpetrator cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation.” They said there was no more danger to the public.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said a driver drove into people on Paradeplatz, a pedestrian street downtown, around noon, when workers come for lunch breaks. Local media reported a carnival market was taking place, meaning more visitors than usual in Mannheim, with a population of 326,000.

Mannheim University Hospital said they were treating three people, two adults and a child, dpa reported. The other injured people were taken to different hospitals in the region.

Images from the scene showed parts of the downtown area cordoned off, with a heavy police presence. Officers gathered round a badly damaged black car.

Friedrich Merz, who likely will become Germany's next chancellor, wrote on X that "the incident — as well as the terrible acts of the past few months — is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent such acts." Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that "we mourn with the families of the victims of a senseless act of violence."

Last month, a 2-year-old girl and her mother died two days after they were injured in a car-ramming attack on a union demonstration in Munich. A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested, and prosecutors said he appeared to have an Islamic extremist motive.

Last year, six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party.

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber contributed.

