A day after saying FBI needs more resources, Patel strikes different note to Congress on budget plan

He told lawmakers at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that the FBI needs “more than what has been proposed” and "can’t do the mission on those 2011 budget levels.”

But on Thursday, appearing at a separate hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he took a different stance when asked by Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about his earlier testimony that the FBI required substantially more money to operate what the Trump budget plan had called for.

“My view is that we agree with this budget as it stands and (will) make it work for the operational necessity of the FBI, and as the head of the FBI, I was simply asking for more funds because I can do more with more money,” he said.

He added that he would “make the mission work on whatever budget we're given.”

__