A court is allowing the release of most records in the Gene Hackman death investigation

A New Mexico court has cleared the way for the release of investigative records from the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as long as depictions of the deceased couple are blocked from view
Nation & World
By MORGAN LEE – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
X

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A court on Monday cleared the way for the release of investigative records from the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as long as depictions of the deceased couple are blocked from view.

The ruling from a New Mexico judge allows the possible release of redacted police body camera video and other investigative materials, including images of the couple's dead dog. All photos, video and documents from the investigation had been restricted from release by an earlier, temporary court order.

“There shall be no depiction of either body in any video production” or photographic image of the bodies, Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson said in response to questions from attorneys on his ruling.

A representative for the Hackman family estate had urged a New Mexico judge to keep the records sealed to protect the family’s constitutional right to privacy.

The partially mummified remains of Hackman and Arakawa were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.

Authorities have said Hackman, 95, died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease about a week after his wife died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a rare, rodent-borne disease. Hackman may have been unaware Arakawa, 65, was dead.

One of the couple's three dogs, a kelpie mix named Zinna, also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive. A state veterinary lab tied the dog's death to dehydration and starvation.

Authorities unraveled the mysterious circumstances of the couple’s deaths and described their conclusions at a March 7 news conference without releasing most related written and photographic records.

New Mexico’s open records law blocks public access to sensitive images, including depictions of dead bodies. Experts also say some medical information is not considered public record under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

In seeking to block the release of records, estate representative Julia Peters had emphasized the possibly shocking nature of photographs and video in the investigation and potential for their dissemination by media. The Hackman family estate also sought to block the eventual release of autopsy reports by the Office of the Medical Investigator and death investigation reports by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

An attorney for the estate, Kurt Sommer, argued during Monday's hearing that the couple took great pains to stay out of the public light during their lifetimes and that the right to control the use of their names and likenesses should extend to their estate in death.

The bulk of death investigations by law enforcement and autopsy reports by medical investigators are typically considered public records under state law in the spirit of ensuring government transparency and accountability.

The Associated Press, CBS News and CBS Studios intervened in the matter. Gregory P. Williams, an attorney for the news outlets, told the judge that they had previously said in court filings that they would not disseminate images of the couple's bodies and would blur images to obscure them from other records.

“There is certainly a public interest in knowing how their deaths were investigated and knowing how that was handled,” Williams said.

Susan Madore, a publicist who had worked with the Hackmans for years, testified that the couple relished living in Santa Fe because it afforded them anonymity. Hackman retired in the early 2000s.

Arakawa had no children, while Hackman is survived by three children from a previous marriage.

At Monday's hearing, an attorney for Hackman's son and daughters highlighted the possible traumatic effects of releasing conversations about the deaths within police body camera videos.

Scot Sauder, an attorney for the state medical investigator, told the judge that autopsy reports for Hackman and his wife do not yet exist and won’t include past health care information once completed. It can take months for autopsy reports to be completed.

Privacy likely also will play a role as the couple’s estate is settled. According to probate court documents, Hackman signed an updated will in 2005 leaving his estate to his wife while the will she signed that year directed her estate to him. With both dying, management of the estate is in Peters' hands.

Without trust documents being made public, it’s unclear who the beneficiaries are and how the assets will be divided.

___

Associated Press writer Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque contributed to this report.

Julia Peters, center, representing the estate of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman, sits with her attorneys regarding a case that involves the release of any public records in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Attorney Kurt Sommer talks with his client Julia Peters, who is representing the estate of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman, in a case regarding the release of public records in First District Court, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Julia Peters, left, Hackman family estate representative sits with attorney, Kurt Sommer, before Judge Matthew J. Wilson in a court hearing on the release of public records in District Court in Santa Fe, N.M., on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Michael G. Seamans/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Judge Matthew J. Wilson listens to arguments by attorney Greg Williams, representing the media interveners in the Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa case, regarding the release of public records in District Court in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Michael G. Seamans/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kurt Sommer, representing the personal representative of the Hackman estate, Julia Peters, hands documents over to Walker Boyd, attorney for Santa Fe County in court before Judge Matthew J. Wilson in District Court in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Michael G. Seamans/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gary Coffin, co-council for the Hackman estate, looks to Santa Fe County attorney, Walker Boyd, left, and and Peter Valencia, center, during witness testimony in the Hackman estate privacy case before Judge Matthew J. Wilson in District Court in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Michael G. Seamans/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Greg MacKenzie, attorney for the Hackman children, listens to Judge Matthew J. Wilson in District Court regarding the release of public records in the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Michael G. Seamans/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Julia Peters, center, representing the estate of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman, sits in First District Court with her attorneys during arguments for an injunction to prevent the release of photos and other evidence related to the death of the Hackmans last month, in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First District Judge Matthew Wilson listens to arguments during a hearing for an injunction to prevent the release of photos and other evidence related to the death of the actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betty Arakawa Hackman in a court hearing in Santa Fe, N.M. Monday, March 31, 2025. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gregory P. Williams, an attorney for The Associated Press, CBS News and CBS Studios, argues against an injunction to prevent the release of photos and other evidence related to the death of the actor Gene Hackmans and his wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman last month, during a court hearing in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Madison Booker helps Texas reach its first women's Final Four since...
2
Braves' Jurickson Profar gets 80-game PED ban, calls it 'most difficult...
3
Shower slip knocks Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman out of lineup after...
4
Nonprofit groups and Democrats sue Trump administration over election...
5
Fire at New Mexico GOP headquarters under investigation as arson