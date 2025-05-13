A closer look at the jurors in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Their identities are known to the judge and lawyers but won't be made public. The jurors revealed a little about themselves as they were selected for the trial.

Here's what we know about the regular jurors:

Eight men

— Investment analyst, age 31

— Social worker, 39

— Communications clerk at a prison system facility, 41

— Scientist, 51

— Retired worker in finance, 68

— Retired telecommunications company field technician, 68

— Logistics analyst for a bank, 67

— Massage therapist and actor, 69

Four women

— Deli clerk, 30

— Nursing home dietary aide, 42

— Physician assistant, 43

— Former treatment coordinator at a charity for blind people, 74

Their homes, families and educations

Eight are from New York City, including five from Manhattan and three from the Bronx. Four are from Westchester County, north of the city.

Nine are single, but some live with domestic partners and at least three are engaged. Six have children.

Nearly all have significant college experience and most are college graduates. A few have masters degrees and one, the scientist, has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and neuroscience.

Their taste in music

At a trial where the defendant is one of the biggest stars in the history of hip-hop, three jurors said they were hip-hop fans, with one specifying the rap music of the 1990s. Two said they listen to reggaeton and two mentioned R&B.

Nearly half said they listen to classical music, including the 31-year-old investment analyst, who said he also listens to scores from video games. A couple of older jurors said they listen to rock ‘n’ roll and one of the retirees said he listens primarily to Indian music.

Their taste in news

Several jurors said they go to the New York Times and NPR for their news.

One of the retirees said his main sources are CNN, Fox News and local TV stations. Another retiree said he mainly listens to New York news radio and occasionally reads local papers such as the Journal News of Westchester. The prison-system employee said he gets his news from the New York Post.

Others eschew formal news sources altogether.

The 30-year-old deli clerk said “I don’t really get news. I get word of mouth.” The 42-year-old dietary aide echoed that, saying, “I’m not really a fan of the news.”

The physician assistant said, “I get my news primarily from just pop-ups, honestly, on my phone," which come from "CNN, Washington Post, and other things that aren’t necessarily reputable."

Their hobbies and habits

The 31-year-old investment analyst said he's a member of Connecticut country club and a regular Catholic church goer.

The nursing home worker said she is a fan of “Harry Potter,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and the offerings of Disney and Marvel. She's one of two jurors who said they were union members, along with the massage therapist, who is a member of the Actors' Equity Association.

One of the retirees said he plays cricket and volleyball.

Several said they were big sports fans.

Finally, all agreed that nothing in their experience would keep them from being fair and impartial.