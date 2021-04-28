A closer look at Biden's $1.8T for families and education

— Increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $1,400 per eligible student. Pell Grants are financial aid for low-income students, and the increase would help to reduce the dependence on education loans.

— $46 billion for historically Black colleges and universities as well as tribal colleges and universities. This would include $39 billion to provides two years of subsidized tuition for students from families earning less than $125,000 a year.

— $9 billion for scholarships and training for teachers.

— $225 billion to subsidize child care for families and support child care workers. Families earning 1.5 times their state median income would pay a maximum of 7% of their income for all children under age 5.

— $225 billion to create a national family and medical leave program. The program would provide workers up to $4,000 a month, with a minimum of two-thirds of average weekly wages replaced, rising to 80% for the lowest-wage workers.

— $45 billion to improve school meals and offer food benefits to children during the summer.

— Peg the length and amount of unemployment benefits to underlying economic conditions, creating an automated response to a downturn.

— $200 billion to make temporary reductions in health insurance premiums for the Affordable Care Act plans permanent.

— Extend through 2025 an enhanced child tax credit that could be paid out monthly. Eligible families would receive $3,600 annually per child for children under age 6. The payment would be $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17.

— Permanently increase tax credits for child care. The credits would cover as much as half of a family's spending on care for children under age 13, up to a total of $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children.

— Make the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit permanent for childless workers.

— Allow the IRS to regulate paid tax preparers.

FUNDING SOURCES

Biden’s plan would cover these proposed expenses by:

— Increasing IRS enforcement funding to audit wealthier taxpayers and mandate that financial institutions report earnings from investments and business activity in ways similar to wages. This could raise $700 billion over 10 years.

— Raising the top tax rate on the wealthiest Americans from 37% to 39.6%. The rate had been 39.6% before the 2017 tax cuts.

— Taxpayers earning $1 million or more a year, the top 0.3%, would no longer pay a 20% rate on income from capital gains such as the sale of a stock or other asset. They would pay 39.6% instead.