A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people

ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.
Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.
Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.
Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.
In Other News
1
Speaker McCarthy's job at risk after House votes to move ahead with...
2
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street buckles under higher bond yields as Dow...
4
Jury hears Manuel Ellis' last words at trial of Washington officers...
5
US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax...