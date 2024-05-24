A British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal

“Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all associated applications,″ Judge Victoria Sharp said. “A full judgment will be handed down in due course.”

A jury at Manchester Crown Court had found her guilty of the crimes, which took place between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

Most defendants in British court cases don't have an automatic right to appeal. They must seek permission to appeal on a set of narrowly defined legal issues.