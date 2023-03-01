9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based court scheduled expedited filing deadlines through April on the merits of the appeal but its four-page ruling didn’t explain its rejection of the injunction.

Environmentalists and tribes trying to block the project support efforts to bolster lithium supplies to build electric vehicle batteries and replace fossil fuels with renewables but they say this particular mine would destroy essential wildlife habitat and sacred cultural values.

Opponents of Lithium Nevada Corp.’s project filed an emergency emotion with the 9th Circuit on Monday after U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno rejected their latest request to put the case on hold until the San Francisco-based appellate court can hear their appeal.

Du ruled on Feb. 6 the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management complied with federal law — with one exception — when it approved plans for the mine in January 2021. On Friday, she r efused the request for an injunction pending appeal.

Judge Du “reasonably weighed the public interest and balance of harms, noting that the lithium from this mine is a critical component of electric vehicle batteries, and thus an important domestic resource for reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Biden administration officials representing BLM said in court filings Tuesday.

Billions of dollars in investments are at stake in the legal battle at the forefront of so-called green energy development in the largest gold-producing state in the nation.

Neighboring California -- the nation's largest car market -- plans to end the sale of new gas cars and trucks in a little over a decade, which will further drive up demand for electric vehicle batteries.

A Nevada rancher filed the first lawsuit in early 2021 seeking to block the 5,000-acre project with an open-pit mine as deep as a football field.

Multiple Native American tribes have tried unsuccessfully to persuade Judge Du that the development will destroy sacred cultural values tied to the nearby site of a massacre of dozens of their ancestors in 1865.

A half-dozen conservation groups say habitat critical to dwindling sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, threatened cutthroat trout and others could be lost forever as a result of the project. The groups say the Bureau of Land Management rushed without adequate environmental review in the final days of former President Donald Trump's administration.

“Together, these voices paint a powerful picture of the values at stake from the project that (Lithium Nevada) is now trying to greenwash," the opponents' lawyers wrote in court briefs late Thursday.