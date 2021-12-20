988 suicide phone hotline getting $282M to ease July launch

Of the $282 million being announced Monday, $177 million will go to bolster and expand the existing crisis network's operations and telephone infrastructure, including centralized chat and text response, backup capacity and a sub-network for Spanish-speakers.

The rest of the money, $105 million, will go to build up staffing at local call centers.

Suicide had been the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than 47,000 lives in 2019, but dropped to 11th in 2020, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which killed at least 345,000 Americans and became the nation's No. 3 killer.

Suicide attempts result in more than 300,000 people seen in hospital emergency departments for self-harm injuries. Rates of suicide rose steadily over much of the last 20 years, and it remains a leading cause of premature death for people from their teens well into their 50s.

Recently, the FCC voted unanimously to require phone companies to support texting to 988 as well. Commissioners said nowadays many people may be more inclined to text and the choice of voice or text should make no difference when someone in distress is trying to find help.

The national suicide prevention network currently relies on a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255), to route calls to crisis centers. The country’s largest cellphone companies, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, already support calling 988, according to the FCC. The service may already be available in some parts of the country, although not every community has access yet.

The lifeline has received more than 20 million calls since its inception in 2005, with nearly 2.4 million last year, according to the network's website. Its current 10-digit number will remain available even after 988 is launched.

Caption FILE - A man jogs past a sign about crisis counseling on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Aug. 3, 2021. People in crisis and those trying to help them will have a new three-digit number, 988, to reach the national suicide prevention network starting in July. Federal health officials on Monday are announcing more than $280 million to smooth the transition from the current 10-digit number. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)