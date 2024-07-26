95 Libyan nationals arrested in South Africa at suspected secret military training camp

South African police say they have arrested 95 Libyan nationals on suspicion of receiving training at a secret military camp in the north of the country
Nation & World
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police said Friday they have arrested 95 Libyan nationals on suspicion of receiving training at a secret military camp in the north of the country.

Police raided the camp at a farm in White River in the Mpumalanga province, about 360 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Johannesburg.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a post on the social media site X that the Libyans stated they were entering the country on study visas to train as security guards but police investigations suggest they have received military training.

The Newzroom Afrika TV news channel broadcast pictures of the site of the arrests, showing a military-style camp with green tents.

Police said the operation to arrest the Libyans and close down the camp began two days ago. The site appeared to have been converted into an illegal military training base, police said.

“The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities,” Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said in a statement.

__

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

In Other News
1
Sabotaged trains and forecast rain get Paris Olympics off to a rougher...
2
What's in a name? Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has had...
3
Typhoon Gaemi wreaked the most havoc in the country it didn't hit...
4
US arrests 2 leaders of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel: ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and...
5
Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top