Most crimes against Mexico journalists, activists unpunished

Mexico is one of the most dangerous places on earth for reporters outside active war zones.

Official figures show that in the first three years of the administration of López Obrador, 96 community, environmental or rights activists have been killed in Mexico, and 47 journalists or media workers.

Encinas also commented on the rather limited results of an amnesty law for Indigenous people, elderly non-violent offenders and those who didn't get a fair trial. Under that program, only 44 people have been freed out of 1,798 who applied. Many cases are still under study.