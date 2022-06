9 straight! Phils match best win run in 11 years, top Dbacks

The Phillies will try on Sunday for 10 straight wins for the first time since 1984.

With all these streaks in play, it’s no wonder the Phillie Phanatic stripped off his jersey and crashed the field in nothing more than his sneakers to the delight of the crowd.

Wheeler (5-3) won his first start since a brief stop on the paternity list following the birth of his second child, and first daughter. Wheeler, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award runner-up, lost his first three starts of the season and has been sensational since the end of April. He was 4-0 with 1.61 ERA and 56 strikeouts over his last seven starts to help inch the Phillies toward wild-card contention.

Against Arizona, Wheeler tossed two-hit ball, walked none and lowered his ERA to 2.84 (5.79 through his first four starts) before yielding to the bullpen.

Andrew Bellatti relieved a roughed-up Jeurys Familla with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh and retired Ketel Marte on a flyball. Brad Hand and Christopher Sanchez each worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Much like they’ve done of late in their winning streak, the Phillies scored early and jumped on Madison Bumgarner (2-6) with three runs in the first two innings.

Nick Castellanos had a run-scoring single in the first. The lefty-swinging Stott, who won Sunday’s game with a three-run homer in the ninth, hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer off the lefty Bumgarner in the second inning.

No prayers needed.

Castellanos added a check-swing RBI double in the eighth.

The Phillies opened with two wins in a 13-game stretch against teams with losing records.

Bumgarner, oddly, was one more reminder of the Phillies' run of five straight playoff seasons that included the 2008 World Series championship. He’s one of only six active pitchers to have pitched a postseason game at Citizens Bank Park.

More streaks like this one, and the Phillies could stick this season’s staff on that list.

WHAT’S ON SECOND

The Phillies played outfielder Matt Vierling at second base for the first time in his professional career. Didi Gregorius is being eased back from injury and Nick Maton is hurt, so Vierling got the nod. He had to borrow an infielder’s mitt from Stott.

“I get to go out there and I get to be athletic, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

He was flawless in his chances that included the final assist of the game.

DESIGNATED FOR ASSIGNMENT

Bryce Harper has been sensational as the Phillies' designated hitter since he suffered a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow. He last played the field at Miami on April 16. The Phillies had said Harper should be cleared to return to right field by August. Thomson said he does not plan to keep Harper at DH.

“It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world but we certainly like his defense when he’s out in right field,” Thomson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Arizona reinstated C Carson Kelly from the 10-day injured list (strained left oblique) and optioned OF Cooper Hummel to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks did not announce a starter in the series finale against Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.42 ERA).

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos, left, and first base coach Paco Figueroa celebrate after Castellanos' run-scoring single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, collides with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner as he runs to first base on a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)