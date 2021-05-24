8th-seeded Memphis beats No. 1-seeded Jazz in series opener

Bogdanovic hit five free throws in the final minute to help Utah cut Memphis’ lead to 110-109 with 6.4 seconds left. Brooks made a layup at the other end, and Bogdanovic missed a 3-point try with 1.9 seconds left that would have forced overtime.

Donovan Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup while rehabbing his sprained right ankle. He has not appeared in a game for the Jazz since April 16.

The Jazz struggled to generate consistent offense in his absence. Utah shot just 12 of 47 from 3-point range.

Utah cut a double-digit deficit to 60-59 following a layup by Bogdanovic. Then, Brooks took over. He scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the third quarter. Brooks capped off his scoring flurry with back-to-back baskets that extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 78-68.

Memphis led by as many as 17 points in the fourth, going up 94-77 on a jumper from Tyus Jones, before the Jazz rallied late.

Utah experienced a dry spell on offense through much of the first quarter. The Jazz made a single basket over a seven-minute stretch while committing six turnovers. The Jazz committed eight total turnovers in the quarter.

Memphis went ahead 17-14 on a three-point play by Dillon Brooks, but could not gain further ground against the Jazz defense.

The Grizzlies missed 14 straight shots over a seven-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. It opened the door for Utah's 15-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Gobert for a 29-17 lead.

Memphis answered with a 31-7 run, starting late in the second quarter and went ahead 53-43 early in the third. Brooks and Morant combined for six baskets and 17 points to fuel the spurt.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Anderson grabbed a career-high six steals, setting a single-game franchise playoff record. … The Grizzlies outscore Utah 62-42 in the paint. … Memphis announced on Sunday it will increase capacity inside FedEx Forum from 40% to 55% for the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Jazz: Favors matched his season high with four blocks. … Clarkson went 0 of 8 from 3-point range, snapping a streak of 94 games making at least one 3-pointer. … Gobert fouled out with 4:25 remaining. … Utah did not commit a turnover in the fourth quarter.

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) battles with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) for a loose ball during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after committing a foul during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, and Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) battle for a rebound during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) passes the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) defends during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) runs up court after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) blocks the shot of Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer