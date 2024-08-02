85-year-old JoAnne Carner shatters age with 80 in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel.

A day after matching her age with an 85, Carner had consecutive birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 third on her second nine.

The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.

Carner has eight U.S. Golf Association titles, the most by a female player, winning the U.S. Women's Open in 1971 and 1976, six U..S. Women's Amateur titles and one U.S. Girls' Junior championship.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan had a five-stroke lead midway through the round. She shot her second straight 67 to get to 8 under.

Lisa Grimes was 3 under early in her afternoon round. Annika Sorenstam (69), Juli Inkster (68) and Leta Lindley (71) also were 3 under. Sorenstam won the 2021 event

Carner will miss the weekend cut.

