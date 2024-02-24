8 men killed in a head-on crash in Central California near a farming area, police say

CHP Officer Javier Ruvalcaba told the Fresno Bee that seven of those killed were farmworkers traveling in a van. The other person killed was in a pickup truck, he said.

Ruvalcaba told the newspaper it appeared the truck crossed over the center line of a two-lane rural highway before crashing head-on with the van.

All of the victims were men, and many were not wearing seatbelts, police told the newspaper.