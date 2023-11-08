BreakingNews
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say

Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants
By The Associated Press
BATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. when the driver of 2009 Honda Civic hauling migrants and trying to outrun deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office tried to pass semi truck on a two-lane road, the state Department of Public Safety said. The Civic collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver and five passengers in the Civic died, DPS said. Two people in the Equinox also died.

