X
Dark Mode Toggle

7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. Information on potential damage or casualties was not immediately available.

The quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centered 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

In Other News
1
Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show
2
Beyoncé ties Grammys record; Bad Bunny gets crowd dancing
3
Warriors say Curry sidelined with left leg injury
4
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
5
Turmoil risks financial stability Peru long took for granted
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top