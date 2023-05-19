X

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu, other islands

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
A 7.7 magnitude quake Friday in the far Pacific may threaten a tsunami for several islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude quake Friday in the far Pacific may threaten a tsunami for several islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) were possible for Vanuatu.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.

The PTWC said waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) above the tides were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

Smaller waves were possible in Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

In Other News
1
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as...
2
Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following...
3
After convention chaos, Minnesota DFL committee gives initial nod to...
4
More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a...
5
World leaders at G7 meetings ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top