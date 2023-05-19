X

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates small tsunami off Vanuatu

Nation & World
Updated 17 minutes ago
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves less than .5 meters (1.5 feet) were measured off Lenakel, a port town in the island nation. Smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.

The PTWC also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was near the Loyalty Islands, southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific. It was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

The area is part of the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

In Other News
1
With G20 event, India seeks to project normalcy in disputed Kashmir
2
Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and '70s, dies at...
3
South Korea to send 21-member team to Japan to review discharge plans...
4
Murray's big fourth quarter propels Nuggets past Lakers 108-103 for 2-0...
5
Hong Kong court dismisses pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai's legal bid...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top