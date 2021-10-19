76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

“At this point, I don't care about that man,” Embiid said. “He does whatever he wants.”

The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.

“Every day, every single moment, I'm going to give Ben a chance to join the team and be part of the team,” Rivers said. “He's under contract to be part of the team and that's not going to change. Sometimes it happens quick and guys join back in. Sometimes it doesn't. I've been in both situations and I'm fine with that."

Simmons did not make his scheduled media availability Tuesday. Rivers said Simmons would be welcome to return to practice. The Sixers play their home opener Friday.

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke