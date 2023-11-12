76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, to miss 'significant' time

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said.

The 27-year-old Oubre is in stable condition and the team says he will miss a significant amount of playing time, but not the rest of the season.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he struck. No additional information about his injuries or about the accident was immediately available.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

