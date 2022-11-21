76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot

“Hopefully, somehow it feels better, but we’ll see,” Embiid said afterward.

The Sixers have scuffled this season amid all the absences and are just 8-8. Harden hoped to return early next month and Maxey could miss at least a month with their foot injuries.

Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a win last week against Utah. Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

Embiid scored the fifth-most points in franchise history. Wilt Chamberlain holds the top three spots with 68 in 1967, 65 in 1966 and 62 in 1966. Allen Iverson scored 60 in 2005.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola