7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later lifted a regional tsunami alert.