7 Yanks coaches, staff have virus, Torres out as precaution

Six of the seven are asymptomatic. All are fully vaccinated.

“We’re seeing the vaccinations also kind of blunt the effects of the virus," Boone said. "We’re also learning as we go and getting informed as what we need to do exactly and just try to do as best we can to be able to make quick adjustments on the fly. Just doing the best we can with it all.”

The Yankees on April 30 were able to relax MLB protocols after reaching an 85 percent vaccination rate among players and staff such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers.

“We've been dealing with this thing now for over a year,” Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon said. “We're just going to roll with the punches and try to protect each other, and do our responsibility to keep everyone safe. But we're here and we're to play.”

Both Boone and Rays manager Kevin Cash said the communication between the teams and MLB has been good.

“First of all you hope they’re OK,” Cash said. “We’ve got some very intelligent people and the right doctors that are advising the right way to go about things.”

