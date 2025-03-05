7 stand trial over cyber death threats against Paris Olympics artistic director

The abuse quickly escalated, including attacks based on Jolly' sexual orientation and wrongly assumed Israeli roots, and reportedly aimed to silence the artistic intent of the show. Jolly responded by filing a formal complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office on July 31, prompting an investigation that led to arrests in the south of France in October 2024.

The seven people charged, ranging in age from 22 to 79, face counts of death threats, aggravated insults, and cyberbullying — serious allegations carrying the weight of potential prison time and heavy fines.

A verdict in the Jolly’s case is expected at a later date.

The arrests were seen as a first step in France’s fight against cyberbullying, which authorities noted has become increasingly sophisticated. In Jolly’s case, prosecutors pointed to the disturbing “pack behavior” of attackers acting independently to escalate the harassment, a pattern seen in other online hate campaigns.

Jolly's complaint came after the opening ceremony prompted a storm of outrage in the wake of a contentious scene featuring drag queens and other performers. Although Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn't inspired by "The Last Supper," vocal criticism of the show from some quarters interpreted it as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci's painting depicting Jesus Christ and his apostles.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended full support to Jolly and all performing artists who were part of the Olympics opening show. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also expressed “unwavering support” of Jolly in the face of the threats and harassment.

___

