7 shot in Chicago as gunfire erupts during sidewalk fight

Last week, a 13-year-old boy, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer after he ran from officers while carrying a handgun. He died at the scene March 29 and a gun was recovered. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she had directed the Chicago Police Department to capture and bring to justice whoever gave the boy the handgun.

Just last week, the department reported that by the end of March there were 131 homicides compared with 98 for the same period last year. And the number of shootings had already climbed past the 700 mark — more than 200 more than had been recorded during the first three months of last year.

Those totals and the weekend slayings puts the city on a pace to eclipse the 769 homicides in 2020, which was the deadliest year in all but one year in the previous two decades.