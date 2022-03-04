Hamburger icon
7 people shot, 1 fatally, at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: David Wilson

41 minutes ago
Las Vegas police say one person was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seven people were shot, one fatally, at a Las Vegas apartment complex and two of the people who were wounded suffered injuries described as critical, police said Friday.

The events leading up to the shooting started with a neighbor dispute at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said police Lt. Jason Johansson, KVVU-TV reported.

Police investigators at the scene near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus were looking for surveillance video as they tried to determine more about the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details about a suspect or suspects or identies of the victims.

The shooting came less than a week after a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah bar killed one person and wounded 13.

That shooting last Saturday was described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party. Police have arrested one suspect.

