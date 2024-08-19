7 people missing after tourist sailboat off Sicily sinks in storm

He said a helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service were at the scene searching for the missing. The boat capsized around 5 a.m. off Palermo.

Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, battered the area overnight. The daily Il Giornale de Sicilia reported the sailboat was flying a British flag and had mostly British passengers on board, but also people form New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.

The ANSA news agency said the boat, which it said was named “Bajesian,” had been moored in the port at Porticello and had set sail on Sunday evening.