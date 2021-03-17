7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors

Authorities late Tuesday were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV. The sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on its Facebook page, asking people to share the images that show the man near the vehicle. They described the man as a suspect, and asked that anyone who recognizes him or the vehicle call 911.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the Cherokee County business located in the 6400 block of Highway 92, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Atlanta police said they had been in touch with authorities in Cherokee County. They said it was too early to tell whether the shootings were linked but that they were looking into that possibility.

With two shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Cherokee County shootings, Atlanta police said they dispatched officer to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.