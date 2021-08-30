7 girls among 29 dead on migrant boat to Canary Islands

She said many of the women are fleeing conflict, trafficking, rape, genital mutilation and other abuses but often face even more violence during their efforts to reach Europe.

“Many become pregnant and they are trying to cross with their very young children," said Maleno.

According to the testimony of survivors, the remains of those who died during the journey were thrown overboard by fellow travelers, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, or IOM, said.

The agency said it had been informed by Canary Islands authorities of 29 total casualties, including a woman from Ivory Coast who was rescued but died upon arrival at the port of Arguineguin.

The voyage, often on small, frail boats, from Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the deadliest migration routes for those attempting to reach Europe. The IOM has recorded 529 deaths this year on that route but said the number is "an undercount of the true number of deaths and disappearances on this route.”

