X

7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the bodies of seven people have been discovered during the search for two missing teenagers

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — The bodies of seven people were discovered Monday during a search for two missing teenagers, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The bodies were discovered during a search of a rural property near the town of Henryetta, agency spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims.

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were reported missing. The two were reportedly seen traveling with convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert Monday afternoon.

In Other News
1
Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story
2
At least 6 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois
3
Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on
4
Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rape
5
AP sources: Biden to allow Afghans to stay longer in US
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top