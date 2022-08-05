7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway

Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said.

Baker said that the address initially given for the call was a neighboring home, but that he realized it was his family’s residence as the fire truck approached.

“When we turned the corner up here on Dewey (Street) I knew right away what house it was just by looking down the street,” Baker told the Citizens' Voice. “I was on the first engine, and when we pulled up, the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them."

Neighbors reported hearing a loud popping sound or explosion before seeing the front porch of the home rapidly consumed by flames. Some also reported hearing a young man screaming in front of the home, “They’re all dead."

Baker, who was relieved of his firefighting duties because of his relationship to the victims, said 14 people were living in the home. One of them was out delivering newspapers, and three others escaped, he said.

“The kids that were there and my two kids were just visiting their aunt and uncle," Baker told WNEP. "Those were the ones who own the house. They were there visiting and going into the pool and all that.”

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said a “complex criminal investigation” was underway. Troopers were interviewing survivors, he said.

Crews work to demolish a house that was destroyed by a fatal fire on the 700 block of 1st St. in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Multiple people are feared dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives. A criminal investigation is underway, police said. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

Firefighters gather next to a home after an early morning fatal fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

A Pennsylvania State trooper and members of the Luzerne County Coroner Office stand in front of an early morning fatal fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)