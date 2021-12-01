6th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright's death

Six jurors have been seated so far. Opening statements are scheduled for next Wednesday.

Attorneys and Judge Regina Chu have probed potential jurors this week for what they knew about Wright's death and about their views of protests against police brutality that were frequent occurrences in Minneapolis even before George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday — the first day of jury selection — an attorney for Potter said jurors would hear directly from the former officer, who resigned two days after she shot and killed Wright. Body-camera video recorded the shooting, with Potter heard saying, "Taser, Taser Taser" before she fired, followed by, "I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun." .

“Officer Potter will testify and tell you what she remembers happened, so you will know not just from the video but from the officers at the scene and Officer Potter herself what was occurring,” Paul Engh, one of her attorneys, told a potential juror.

Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial only miles (kilometers) away for killing Floyd, and Wright's death sparked several nights of intense protests in the suburb.

Jurors seated Tuesday included a medical editor, a retired special education teacher, a Target operations manager and a woman whose occupation wasn't given. Two are men, two are women; three are white and one is Asian, according to the court.

The medical editor said he has a very unfavorable view of the “blue lives matter” slogan, saying he believes it’s less about supporting police than about countering the Black Lives Matter movement. But he also said he opposes defunding the police.

The Target employee described himself as somewhat distrustful of police but said he recognized “that it's a very hard job.”

The woman whose occupation wasn't given described herself as a “rule follower" who said she felt police officers should be respected. She said on a questionnaire that she somewhat agreed that police officers should not be second-guessed for decisions they make on the job.

“I think sometimes you just react, and sometimes it might be a wrong reaction, but, you know, mistakes happen,” she said. “People make mistakes.”

Among the jurors dismissed Tuesday was a woman who said Potter should have known the difference between her gun and her Taser. A man who was dismissed suggested Wright was to blame for his death: “I think if he would've listened to the (police) directions, he would still be with us.”

Jurors' names were being withheld and they were not shown on the livestream of the trial.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they would seek a longer sentence.

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter sits at the defense table, center, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the trial of Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter sits at the defense table, right, as the prosecution, left, and the defense right, participate in a sidebar with Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu as she presides over jury selection Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the trial of Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh, questions a potential juror and Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

A unidentified member of the clergy, left, prays with Darnik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis prior to the start of jury selection for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who says she meant to grab her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The family of Daunte Wright, led by his mother Katie, left, a clergy member, center, and son Danik (with red cap arrive Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Government Center in Minneapolis where jury selection begins for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who says she meant to grab her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu dons a headset during a sidebar as she presides over jury selection Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Earl Gray, questions a potential juror and Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

A security guard stands next to the cordoned off atrium, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis where jury selection begins for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who says she meant to grab her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Monday, Nov. 29. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)