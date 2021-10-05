$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

There were five $1 million-winning tickets sold; two in Massachusetts and one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

The 41st drawing set a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The jackpot drought is by design, as the game's long odds of 292.2 million to one are intended to generate massive prizes that draw more players.

Lottery officials have noted that despite the long wait for a winning jackpot ticket, plenty of people have won smaller prizes, including 2.8 million players in Saturday's drawing alone. Those winnings ranged from $1 million to $4.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.