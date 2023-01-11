6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials. The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said. Five of the victims sustained light injuries, while one was seriously injured in the shoulder blade and taken for emergency treatment, according to French media.

Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital’s busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calms as dozens of police huddled nearby the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.

No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities. France remains jittery following a spate of deadly attacks since 2015.

The commotion also caused serious disruptions to train services at the station — Europe's busiest rail artery — in the early morning rush hour, according to the national railway company SNCF.

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler