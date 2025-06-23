Breaking: Power company seeks public input on potential first solar field in Clark County

6 reported dead and 2 missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe in California

Officials say six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California
In the photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a capsized vessel floats is seen near D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe, Calif., June 21, 2025. (Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In the photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a capsized vessel floats is seen near D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe, Calif., June 21, 2025. (Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Nation & World
37 minutes ago
X

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California during a powerful weekend thunderstorm that whipped up high waves, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday afternoon to D.L. Bliss State Park following reports of 10 people in the water, officials said. Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Winds of about 30 knots and swells of up to 8 feet (2.5 meters) were reported around the time the 27-foot (8-meter) gold Chris-Craft vessel flipped over near the lake's southwest edge, Coast Guard officials said.

Rescue workers and divers searched the area Saturday evening and resumed their search Sunday morning before the Coast Guard suspended its search.

Video obtained by KCRA-TV showed moored boats at a nearby marina crashing into one another amid strong gusts. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known Sunday.

In Other News
1
Thailand announces measures to crack down on Cambodia-based cybercrime...
2
The Latest: Israel strikes Iranian government targets as Trump muses...
3
Health insurers promise to improve coverage reviews that prompt delays...
4
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill at least 10 people, most of them in...
5
Game 7: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 29 points and Thunder beat...