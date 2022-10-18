6 on trial in Vienna over links to gunman in 2020 attack

A verdict in the trial at the Vienna state court is expected in February at the earliest, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2, 2020, and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people, including a police officer, were wounded. Assailant Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria.