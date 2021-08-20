6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary

The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.

They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.

Kentucky's athletic department said in a statement that: “The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps.”

All six players were part of the 2020 recruiting class with McClain, Tisdale and Williams seeing action in many of Kentucky's games last fall.

McClain rushed 16 times for 62 yards in 11 contests. Tisdale had 20 tackles and nine assists in 10 games, while Williams had three stops in nine contests.

___

