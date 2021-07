7 dead, many missing in Germany floods

Authorities have declared an emergency in the region after days of heavy rainfall that also affected large parts of western and central Germany, as well as neighboring countries, causing widespread damage.

Police said an 82-year-old man died after a fall in his flooded basement in the western city of Wuppertal, which was among the hardest-hit.

A fireman drowned Wednesday during rescue work in the western German town of Altena and another collapsed during rescue operations at a power plant in Werdohl-Elverlingsen. One man was missing in the eastern town of Joehstadt after disappearing while trying to secure his property from rising waters, authorities said.

Rail connections were suspended in large parts of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Governor Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this fall's German election, was expected to visit the flood-hit city of Hagen later Thursday.

German weather service DWD predicted the rainfall would ease Thursday.

Relentless rains through the night worsened the flooding conditions in eastern Belgium, where one person was reported drowned and at least another was missing.

Some towns saw water levels rise to unprecedented levels and had their centers turned into gushing rivers.

Major highways were inundated and in the south and east of the nation, the railway service said all traffic was stopped, adding that “alternative transport is highly unlikely.”

In eastern Eupen, on the German border, one man was reported dead after he was swept away by a torrent, a local governor told RTBf network.

In Liege, the main city in eastern Belgium, the Meuse river could break its banks by early afternoon and spill into the heart of the city. Police warned the citizens to take precautionary measures.

Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg, close to the German and Belgian borders, evacuated a care home and a hospice overnight amid flooding that turned the tourist town’s main street into a river, Dutch media reported.

The Dutch government sent some 70 troops to the southern province of Limburg late Wednesday to help with tasks including transporting evacuees and filling sandbags as rivers burst their banks. There were no reports of injuries linked to flooding in the Netherlands.

Unusually intense rains have also inundated a swath of northeast France this week, downing trees and forcing the closure of dozens of roads. A train route to Luxembourg was disrupted, and firefighters evacuated dozens of people from homes near the Luxembourg and German border and in the Marne region, according to local broadcaster France Bleu.

The equivalent of two months of rain has fallen on some areas in the last one or two days, according to the French national weather service. With the ground already saturated, the service forecast more downpours Thursday and issued flood warnings for 10 regions.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels, Angela Charlton in Paris and Mike Corder in The Hague contributed to this report.

Two men look at a flooded street due to persistent storms, in Esch, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (homas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

A firefighter wades through a street in Kordel, Germany, which was flooded by the Kyll river, early Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa ia AP) Credit: Harald Tittel Credit: Harald Tittel

Water flows on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Strong rain falls have caused flooding and rising river levels in some parts of Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A street is flooded due to persistent storms, in Esch, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

Foam washed up by the high water of the Aisch river has piled up at the bridge near the Lauf mill in Lauf, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via AP) Credit: Nicolas Armer Credit: Nicolas Armer

A resident of the village of Balken looks at the flood waters of the Wupper, in Leichlingen, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Due to the heavy rainfall during the day, the river had become a raging torrent. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) Credit: Roberto Pfeil Credit: Roberto Pfeil

A car, submerged up to the roof in water, is parked in front of a flooded garage in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

The water masses have crushed a wall of a house and are flowing through a building in Hagen, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (Alex Forstreuther/dpa via AP) Credit: Alex Forstreuther Credit: Alex Forstreuther

A woman walks past fire trucks at a flooded street with an umbrella Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

A man walks by damaged cars in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

A man walks through floodwaters on a main street in the center of Spa, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

A man walks by damaged cars in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

A car sits balanced on a stone wall in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

A view of the overflowed and swollen Kyll river in Erdorf, Germany Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Credit: Harald Tittel Credit: Harald Tittel

A man looks at a car that is covered in Hagen, Germany, Wednesday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. The heavy rainfalls had turned the small river into a raging torrent. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) Credit: Roberto Pfeil Credit: Roberto Pfeil