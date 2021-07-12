6 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

The rioting by Zuma’s supporters started in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal province last week and over the weekend it spread to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.

The deaths — four in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal — appear to have been caused in the chaos and police are investigating, said police Col. Brenda Muridili. The police and national security forces have expanded their presence in both provinces to help quell the violence, said the statement. The extent of damage to property and businesses will be determined at a later stage, said police.

Police have warned that anyone using social media to encourage the rioting may be arrested and prosecuted.

