6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

Covelli said police believe there was only one shooter and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous, adding: “He could be in the city, he could be somewhere else.”

More than 100 law enforcement officers were called to the parade scene or dispatched to find the suspected shooter.

Hours after the shooting, with bystanders and media standing nearby, about a dozen officers suddenly dashed for a small office building half a block from where the shooting occurred — crouching at the glass doors, before flinging them open and rushing in, rifles pointed inside into a dark foyer. It was not immediately clear why the police had entered the building.

Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

“This morning at 10:14, our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement: “There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community.”

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

President Joe Biden last month signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

In Highland Park, hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route after shots rang out, leaving their belongings behind. Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming.

As of early afternoon, ominous signs of a joyous event suddenly turned to horror filled both sides of Central Street where the shooting occurred. Dozens of baby strollers, some bearing American flags, abandoned children's bikes, a helmet bedecked with images of Cinderella were left behind in their haste. Blankets, lawn chairs, coffees and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

Police, some in camouflage gear and many clutching AR-style weapons, continued to pour into the area.

Armed FBI agents in camouflage escorted a family with two small girls across Central Street hours after the shooting. The children looked visibly frightened even as their mother attempted to reassure them that the agents leading and flanking them would protect them.

“Don’t worry, you’re safe now,” she told them. “These guys will protect you.”

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Her 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on its website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.

Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there's a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

___

Foody contributed from Chicago.

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a July Fourth parade, in a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a July Fourth parade, in a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after a shooting where multiple people were shot and other injured at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after a shooting where multiple people were shot and other injured at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area in Highland Park after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area in Highland Park after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Police officers cross under police tape at the scene of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Police officers cross under police tape at the scene of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh