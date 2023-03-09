6 books compete for nonfiction 'winner of winners' prize

The U.S. finalists are Barbara Demick's “Nothing to Envy: Real Lives in North Korea”; Patrick Radden Keefe's “Empire of Pain,” about the Sackler family and its links to the opioid crisis; and James Shapiro's “1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare.”

Just two of the six books are by women, reflecting a historic imbalance in nonfiction publishing that prize organizers say is being rectified. In the past decade, 40% of the prize winners have been women.

Editor Jason Cowley, chair of the judging panel said that despite their disparate topics, “there is a family resemblance” among the six books.

He said the works combine literary distinction with “a kind of formal innovation.”

“All the books are very good at conveying what Hilary Mantel called the atmospheric pressure of the times,” he said.