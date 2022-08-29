52 million tickets sold for ultra-cheap travel in Germany

The government has long made clear that it wouldn't extend the measure beyond the end of August, but there has been a significant clamor to introduce some kind of discounted ticket — at national or regional level — after it expires.

There have been several demonstrations calling for the nine-euro ticket to be retained in its current form. Berlin's main governing party last week proposed a nine-euro monthly ticket just for the capital, though it's uncertain that anything will come of the proposal. And there is an array of other ideas.

But even proponents say the German transportation system needs more generous financing. The Verkehrsclub Deutschland group, which advocates greater use of public transportation for environmental reasons, argued that an extra 15 billion euros a year are needed to provide affordable fares and get the system in shape.

Some people won't miss the nine-euro ticket, notably Germany's two main railway unions. Both have complained that the run on trains, which sometimes led to overcrowding and delays, heaped extra stress on employees.