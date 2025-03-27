5 wounded in stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 person arrested

Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event. A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square.

“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” the police said in a post on social media.

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

No further details were immediately available.

