1 dead, 4 wounded, after Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
New Orleans police say one person has died and four are in stable condition after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person has died and four are in stable condition after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said Monday.

The New Orleans Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting.

The department said in a statement that the victims were “3 males, and 2 females. One of the victims is a juvenile. All were taken to the hospital by EMS where one male victim was later pronounced deceased.” The four other victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, WWL-TV reported.

Two guns were recovered, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said.

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting.

